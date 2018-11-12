Good News: Savannah Dental offers free services to veterans

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Dental opened only for veterans on Monday, providing free dental services to active and former members of the military.
Edgar Harris was not only relaxed for his dental appointment, he was looking forward to it.
“I feel appreciated, I really do. It’s a good feeling,” he said.
Harris was among dozens of patients getting dental work done for free Monday as the dentist office opened its doors to veterans on Veterans Day for their first Veterans Day Giveback, which includes free cleanings, x-rays, and more for active and former members of the military.
“It’s very difficult for veterans to get dental coverage through the V.A. It’s a very small percentage of people who can get coverage through the VA,” said Dr. Stephanie Joy Sweeney, Dentist, Savannah Dental.
Dr. Stephanie Sweeney donated her services and the entire Savannah Dental staff volunteered their time to those who served.
“We all have someone close to us that we’re representing. Of course, we’re here for all veterans, but we have a loved one who is in our hearts that we’re here for today,” said Broke Coleman, Savannah Family Dental. “We are hoping to give our service to those who have served our country.”
“The sacrifice they make is so much. It’s just a small something you can give back to the community to volunteer for something like this,” said Courtney Johnson, who volunteered at the giveback.
Free dental care was not a small offering to those who needed it.
“Most people give you a meal and send you on your way or tell you to go downtown to the parade, but this is something that’s for your health. This is good.”
Savannah Dental was able to provide services to about 50 veterans.
