Restaurants providing free meals for veterans, active duty military

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Several restaurants across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are proving free meals to veterans and active duty military on Monday, Nov. 12 in observance of Veterans Day.
- Paula Deen’s Creek House on Whitemarsh Island will provide a free entrée to veterans and active duty military with I.D.
- Panera Bread will free You Pick Two meals at its participating cafes in Savannah, Pooler, Hinesville, and Statesboro.
- Shoney’s is providing a free All You Care to Eat breakfast bar from open to 11 a.m.
