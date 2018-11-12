Restaurants providing free meals for veterans, active duty military

Restaurants providing free meals for veterans, active duty military
November 12, 2018 at 5:38 AM EST - Updated November 12 at 5:38 AM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Several restaurants across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are proving free meals to veterans and active duty military on Monday, Nov. 12 in observance of Veterans Day.

  • Paula Deen’s Creek House on Whitemarsh Island will provide a free entrée to veterans and active duty military with I.D.
  • Panera Bread will free You Pick Two meals at its participating cafes in Savannah, Pooler, Hinesville, and Statesboro.
  • Shoney’s is providing a free All You Care to Eat breakfast bar from open to 11 a.m.

