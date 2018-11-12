Richmond Hill holds Veteran’s Day ceremony

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) - Richmond Hill honored our veterans a day early on Saturday with their annual ceremony at J.F. Gregory Park.
They honored those who have served and continue to serve our country in the armed services, along with police, firefighters, and other emergency service workers who lay their lives on the line every day.
There was also a 21 gun salute.
“It’s an honor to be here and it’s an honor to be a part of this organization," said Corporal Aishley Thomas. "We’re a close team and being in the army or being in the military is like being with family, even when we’re away from our actual families.”
Lieutenant Colonel James Okeke served as this years guest speaker/
He enlisted in the army and 1996 and is now a Battalion Commander at Fort Stewart.
