SC Gas Tax increase: Is it working?

BEAUFORT, SC (WTOC) - In just its second year, the gas tax hike in South Carolina appears to be generating millions of more dollars for the state.
By the end of the six years of increases, the tax will go from 16 cents a gallon to about 28 cents. The House and Senate overrode Governor Henry McMaster’s veto to pass it in 2017. According to an update from the State Department of Transportation, the 10-year goals for the agency are well ahead of schedule with the increased funding from the gas tax. Even a state senator who strongly opposed the increase said the process has been good for residents of the Palmetto State.
Between the pot holes and the cracks, the state’s roads are below standards to just about anybody who sees them.
"You can't even drive the speed limit in some areas,” said Abbie Hanson, an Estill resident. “You actually have to drive slower in some areas because it's so bad."
South Carolina lawmakers knew that, but many of them insisted they just didn’t have the money to fix them without some type of tax increase. The state settled on the gas tax increase, increasing that tax for the first time in 30 years. It implemented the first 2-cent increase in 2017, raising the tax to 18 cents a gallon. In July, the rate jumped again to 20 cents. Here’s a look at how it’s working. When the state collected a 16-cent gas tax, it added about $500 million to the Highway Fund.
Now, in the second year of the hike, the number projects to be almost $540 million based off numbers from SCDOT in the first three months of this fiscal year. That doesn’t include more than $100 million that will be added to a maintenance fund.
The four main targets of the gas tax fund are paving, rural road safety, bridges, and interstates. The state is ahead of schedule on paving - contracting out more than 2200 miles of roadway so far. They’re also ahead of schedule on rural road safety by almost 10 percent. The state is also working on 51 bridge projects. That puts them on pace for the goal. As for interstates, the state DOT said they’re on schedule here - already starting work on about 70 miles of interstates.
The fruits of the gas tax could be realized in Beaufort County soon. Last month, Governor Henry McMaster endorsed a $120 million grant from the State Infrastructure Bank to replace two bridges going to Hilton Head.
“He recognized the objective demonstration of need we provided, and he endorsed our request. I think that is very encouraging for the folks of Beaufort County,” said Senator Tom Davis, the senator for Jasper and Beaufort counties. The project is directly related to the new gas tax. Senator Davis staunchly opposed the gas tax increase in – filibustering it for three years. He highlighted what he called poor spending practices in the state and demanded better use of tax dollars. Even today, he disagrees with taking more money from the private sector. However, Davis said the process proved to be a win for him because there is now more accountability on how the state spends dollars.
“It’s my job to make sure that [Jasper and Beaufort County] projects get fair consideration and that their tax dollars that are sent to Columbia, that an equitable amount of that money comes back down here to address our real infrastructure needs,” Davis said.
A lot of drivers like the change; they’re willing to pay more at the pump if it means less in repairs to their cars because of poor roads.
"I would rather pay a little more for gas, if the roads were better, had nice shoulders, and stuff like that,” said Stu Myers. "I don't want to replace my ball-bearings and all that,” said Hanson. “All that's hard on your car.”
South Carolina still has the 42nd lowest gas tax in the country – just six cents higher than last place Alaska. For comparison, Georgia’s gas tax is just over 31 cents per gallon. Even with the increases are done, South Carolina will still have a lower tax than Georgia. Another big project Senator Davis said should get underway next year – the widening of Highway 17 in Jasper County. There is still not a specific timeline, but he said work will begin early next year on the four-lane project.
