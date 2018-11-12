SC Gas Tax increase: Is it working?

“He recognized the objective demonstration of need we provided, and he endorsed our request. I think that is very encouraging for the folks of Beaufort County,” said Senator Tom Davis, the senator for Jasper and Beaufort counties. The project is directly related to the new gas tax. Senator Davis staunchly opposed the gas tax increase in – filibustering it for three years. He highlighted what he called poor spending practices in the state and demanded better use of tax dollars. Even today, he disagrees with taking more money from the private sector. However, Davis said the process proved to be a win for him because there is now more accountability on how the state spends dollars.