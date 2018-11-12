Showers Today, Possibility of a Couple Gusty Storms Tonight

Unsettled, occasionally stormy, weather has returned to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Under thick cloud cover, temperatures are in the upper 40s and 50s this morning. A light breeze adds to the chilly feel through the morning commute. The forecast remains mostly dry through 9 a.m.
By mid-morning, the chance of showers increases. Plan on scattered, hit or miss, rain through late morning and afternoon. Have lunch plans? Dress for temperatures near 60°, or so, at noon; cool enough for a light jacket. Check First Alert Radar before ducking out.
Showers become spotty thunderstorms by late afternoon and evening. A gusty thunderstorm, or two, may move in from the ocean this evening and tonight. Keep your WTOC Alerts and Severe Weather Alerts turned “on” in your WTOC Weather App.
Following scattered early morning storms, somewhat of a lull in the rain is expected midday Tuesday ahead of additional showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday is a warmer day; high temperatures in the 70s to near 80° in spots.
Chillier, but continued damp weather, is in store Wednesday and Thursday.
Sunnier, cool weather arrives Friday and persists into the weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter