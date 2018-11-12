Trauma surgeon uses military experience in operating room

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - On Veterans Day, we continue to honor the men and women who have served for us.
For 22 years Dr. James Dunne served in the Navy as a general surgeon and served as a military trauma surgeon from 2002 through 2012.
Since 2014, Dr. Dunne has been at Memorial Health in Trauma Surgery and Critical Care using his practices he learned in the military to handle situations in Savannah.
Dunne’s military experience is helpful as civilian hospitals often take ideas and practices from military hospitals, especially with situations like mass casualties.
“The one unique aspect of the military is we tend to have a lot of mass casualties,” Dr. Dunne said. “And so, how we deal with mass casualties as a single hospital system or as a multi hospital system we were doing that on a regular basis, if you will, because of the number of casualties that were coming back from overseas.”
It’s not just about what he learned in the military. Dunne says he’ll never forget the people he met.
“You’ll never have a greater patient population than to serve the US Military service members. They were wonderful, and it was a pleasure to be there. It was an honor to be there. It was hard. No question about it. It was very hard to see our young men and women come back so broken, but it was an experience I’ll cherish the rest of my life.”
