Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office revamps website

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - More and more of us are heading to the web when we need help, even when it comes to help from law enforcement.
The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office has spent months upgrading their website to help the public. They say they wanted something that’s easier for people to use.
Greg Collins says feedback has been good since the sheriff’s office unveiled their new website four days ago. They teamed with an outside agency - Davis Marketing Company - to revamp the office’s presence on the internet.
“It’s easier to navigate,” said Lt. Greg Collins, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. “The point-and-click is easier to navigate. It’s cleaner and easier to understand. Everything has a drop-down menu.”
They include some of the most frequently asked questions to give people links or help they might need 24 hours a day.
“They prefer getting information that way, so we want to be able to put that information out there in a way that’s beneficial for everyone,” Collins said.
The site gives people an introduction to some of the people they might need in an emergency or if they’re the victim of a crime. It also takes them to the local and state sex offender registry. Collins said their goal was to give people a website that anyone could use, whether they’re tech-savvy or not.
“We want it to be the public’s website more so than the sheriff’s office website,” Collins said. “We want it to be functional.”
He says they want it to become a site people turn to for a range of online help.
