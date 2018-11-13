Chatham County leaders react to voting process

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - As the state waits to certify last week’s elections results, Chatham County has just finished its process.
Chair Thomas Mahoney says it always takes about a week to count and certify every vote in Chatham County. The only difference this year is the number of votes they have to go through.
When there are fewer votes or a race isn’t close, he says they can sometimes certify results by the Friday after an election. This year, workers even came in during Monday’s holiday to meet Tuesday’s deadline.
The most important thing for voters to know? Mahoney says every vote was counted and is counted here in every election. We spoke to local leaders on both sides of the aisle Tuesday about the election and the long lines to vote. They had very different opinions about if something needs to be done, and speeding up the voting process.
“We ought to have better practice in place because voting is one of the foundational activities in a democracy, and it should be easy to do, not difficult to do. When elected leaders take it upon themselves to make it as difficult as possible, that’s anti-democratic, and we shouldn’t stand for that," said Otis Johnson, former Savannah mayor.
“It’s a privilege to be able to be able to vote, and you might have to wait in line. People go to Six Flags and they wait for three hours standing in a line to go on a ride, so people can stand in a line to vote for someone who is going to be in office for the next two, four or six years,” said Linda Olson, Chair, Chatham County Republican Party.
With their votes certified, they’ll wait for the state result to figure out if they need to prepare for a runoff on Dec. 4.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.