Dave Turley’s Tuesday Wx Forecast 11-13-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A cold front is pushing through the area and will stall to our south across northern Florida Wednesday. Low pressure will develop along the stalled front and move out of the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday night. The low will quickly move to our east Thursday allowing high pressure to return Friday into the weekend. Mostly cloudy tonight with scattered showers and storms mainly through midnight, daybreak temps 52-59. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with a rain chances increasing Wednesday night, highs 54-63. Thursday will see a good chance for rain in the morning then clearing skies late in the day. Temps begin in the upper 40s and warm into the upper 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s. Saturday and Sunday will be mainly sunny with morning temps in the 40s and highs 69-73. In the tropics Invest 96L is encountering unfavorable conditions. The National Hurricane Center gives the system only a 20% for development in the next 5 days as it moves to the WNW in the Bahamas.