Democrats, Abrams campaign push for state to count thousands of votes

“The Abrams campaign stands with Georgians. In fact, we are fighting for Republican votes right now; we are fighting for Independent votes right now. We are fighting for all votes right now. The administration of this election that was a complete disaster impacts all voters," said Abrams campaign manager, Lauren Groh-Wargo, Tuesday. “We will remain steadfast on our mission to use the courts to use all aspects of our campaign on this mission which is so simple - count every vote. We will not be deterred no matter how long it takes."