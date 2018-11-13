Feed the Hungry Inc. announces holiday meal schedule

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Feed the Hungry Inc. celebrates a decade of serving thousands in need in our community with another season of giving back.
This year Feed the Hungry will hold eight community holiday dinners. The highlights of the dinners will feature a delicious meal, the Empowerment Zone, the Feed the Hungry Signature Farmer’s Market, Live Entertainment and more.
The schedule will include:
2018 Thanksgiving Dinners:
- Nov. 16: Garden City Recreation Center
- Nov. 17: Merle’s Hall
- Nov. 18: Effingham YMCA
- Nov. 21: John S. Delaware Center
_____________________________________________
2018 Christmas Dinners
- Dec. 20: Golden Isles YMCA
- Dec. 21: Pembroke Senior Citizen Center
- Dec. 22: Liberty County YMCA
- Dec. 23: (The Big One) National Guard Armory
____________________________________________
To volunteer or make donations of turkeys, canned goods, toys and more call 912-436-7380.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.