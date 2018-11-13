Georgia Elections 2018: Lawsuits push for ballot count extension

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Monday evening, Georgia’s new Secretary of State, Robyn Crittenden, announced the state is directing counties to count absentee ballots thrown out over an incorrect birth date, so long as they can confirm the voter’s identity otherwise. The decision could affect hundreds of voters statewide.
Democrat Stacey Abrams and the Democratic Party of Georgia filed a federal lawsuit Sunday, hoping the courts would extend the deadline for counties to certify the election from Tuesday at 5 p.m. to Wednesday at 5 p.m. The lawsuit asks to require ballots rejected for “arbitrary reasons”, like a birthday, which they say removing is breaking federal law.
According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Gwinnett County alone threw out about 10 percent of absentee ballots, mostly due to an incorrect birth date. An analysis by the AJC also claims over 5,000 absentee ballots were rejected throughout the entire state. Abrams campaign is demanding those votes be re-evaluated.
“They may be for me, they may be for my opponent, but it doesn’t matter," Abrams said in a Facebook video released Sunday night. "What matters is that we know where every vote is, and that no one’s vote gets discarded because someone decided it’s time up.”
As of Monday night at 10:30, at least 100 out of 159 counties had certified their votes ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.
According to Kemp’s campaign, both parties will know if that deadline has been extended Tuesday.
The Secretary of State is not budging on re-verifying provisional ballots. Crittenden says they’re standing by the deadline, which was last Friday.
