Good News: Kids in the Kitchen

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - It was a little more than a teaspoon of sugar helping the medicine go down at the Dwayne and Cynthia Children’s Hospital on Tuesday.
It was a day for critical information to be processed at the Willett Children’s Hospital.
"Do I want chocolate or vanilla? What type of toppings do I want?"
Children at the hospital got some Whoopie Pie therapy at a “Kids in the Kitchen” event in which they were able to create their own sweet treats - and forget for a little while any illness they are dealing with.
“They’re here, they’re getting out of their rooms, they’re getting to do something with a fun treat,” said the Willett Children’s Hospital Quality Manager.
“Provides a little bit of normalcy. The hospital can be a scary place to be for kids. It can also get a little boring when they are hanging around waiting,” said Kristen Stabb, Willett Children’s Hospital, Child Life Specialist.
“It’s kind of a different experience for some of them. It breaks up the day and it kind of sometimes gets their appetites going when they’re not feeling well and are not in the mood to eat."
Piling on the whipped cream, sprinkles, and fruit loops, could even be considered good for the kids' health.
“It means everything to these kids. They get well faster if they have something to be motivated about, some reason to get out, get going, do something different. Everybody feels better when there’s something exciting going on, so partnering with people to do things like this completely changes the experience in the hospital for these kids.”
Sodexo - a local leader in quality of life services - sponsored Tuesday’s Kids in the Kitchen event.
