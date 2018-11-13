20 inmates pen condolence letter for slain officer in Georgia

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (WGCL/CNN) - A Georgia sheriff got a letter from a seemingly unlikely place - the jail.
Twenty inmates signed a letter offering their condolences after a Gwinnett County police officer was killed in the line of duty last month.
They write, "This was a tragic incident that never should have occurred. And though law enforcement and criminals may be considered opposites, the intrinsic value of a human life transcends those boundaries by far."
Officer Antwan Toney was shot and killed on Oct. 21 while answering a call about a suspicious car.
The letter goes on to explain that it's meant to honor all police officers, military personnel and first responders, saying, "Your services and sacrifice make the world a better place for all."
Police shot and killed the suspect in Toney's death during an attempt to apprehend him.
Toney had been with the department for almost three years.
