Jesup woman hit, killed by car early Monday morning

WAYNE COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a 25-year-old Jesup woman was killed when she was hit by a car around 1 a.m. Monday.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Oak Street near Dogwood Avenue. They say a 30-year-old Jesup man was driving a Lincoln Navigator in the westbound direction of Oak Street when he hit the pedestrian, identified as Jessica Sneede.
The incident is under investigation, but at last check, the driver isn’t facing any charges.
If you have information about this incident, please contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 912.427.5970 or Communications/E911 at 912.427.5992.
