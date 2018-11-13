Melania Trump calls for firing of White House adviser

(CNN) – There’s another White House drama, this time involving first lady Melania Trump calling for the firing of a deputy national security adviser.
It’s an extraordinary shot across the bow from the East Wing office of the first lady, which issued this statement Tuesday, aimed directly at a top West Wing adviser: "It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that she no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House."
“She” is Mira Ricardel, the deputy national security adviser who has tangled with several officials in the Trump White House, from Defense Secretary James Mattis to the first lady.
On Tuesday, Ricardel was standing only a few feet behind the president at a Diwali lighting ceremony, marking India’s most important holiday of the year.
CNN has learned the first lady and Ricardel were at odds during their recent trip to Africa.
It was on that trip that Melania Trump said she didn’t trust all of the president’s advisers.
The latest dysfunction comes as a staff shakeup is already looming in the West Wing and the cabinet.
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen could be the next to go, with officials telling CNN the president could ask for her resignation at any point.
Nielsen has been unable to win the president over on his signature issues of immigration and border security.
It could touch off a domino of departures, including White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, who is Nielsen’s top advocate in the administration.
Trump is already talking to a handful of potential replacements for Kelly, including Nick Ayers, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff.
But as Democrats assume their majority in the House of Representatives and prepare to open investigations of the administration, it’s unclear whether ongoing turmoil in the White House could complicate recruiting qualified candidates.
The president has rejected that premise.
"This is a hot White House,” Trump said. “We are a White House that people want to work with."
