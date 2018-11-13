Next 48-Hours: Wet Weather, Temperature Roller Coaster

Wet weather and a temperature roller coaster – all before Friday.
Temperatures range from the lower 50s to lower 70s this morning; coolest from Swainsboro to Sylvania and Walterboro. Savannah is near 60° and Jesup is warmer than 70°.
Dense fog is occurring, primarily along and north of the I-16 corridor. Areas of dense fog will persist through the morning commute, along with patchy drizzle. Plan a few extra minutes into your morning drive and use extra caution while commuting.
Temps warm into the 60s across far northern areas, and 70s elsewhere, this afternoon under plenty of cloud-cover. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop-up this afternoon and persist into the evening.
A couple thunderstorms may produce brief heavy rain and occasional lightning, in addition to breezy winds.
An overnight and Wednesday morning lull in the widespread rain is expected, followed by more of the wet stuff later Wednesday through Thursday morning. Temperatures remain in the 50s the majority of Wednesday and Thursday.
In fact, Wednesday “high temps” are forecast to occur in the morning. It’ll certainly feel like the holidays!
The forecast dries, and clears, out gradually later Thursday. Wall-to-wall sunshine returns Friday.
Have a great day,
Cutter