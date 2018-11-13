67 percent of voters passed Wayne County ESPLOST

WAYNE COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Wayne County voters are renewing EPLOST for its third term.
That’s the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. Officials with the school district sat down with Meredith Parker today to explain how it’s made an impact so far.
For eight years, Wayne County Schools have focused on using their ESPLOST money towards new schools, new buses, and new technology. The school district says James Bacon Elementary will reap the biggest reward from the renewal of ESPLOST.
That one penny from your sales tax will allow the James Bacon Elementary facility to be modernized and updated like the others in the district.
New buses are also on the shopping list. More than 30 percent of ESPLOST funds in Wayne County come from non-residents. The superintendent did not want to rely on increasing the mileage rate.
“They stuck to their guns on that and they decided the ESPLOST was the way to go to get the improvements that we needed. We do know that so many people come to our county to shop or maybe just coming through, and when they spend those dollars, they are helping our kids out," said Dr. Reggie Burgess, Wayne County School System.
The school system also says they feel extra support from taxpayers just by having a strong majority in favor of ESPLOST - almost 67 percent.
