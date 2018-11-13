Savannah collectible store store reacts to Stan Lee’s death

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Stan Lee brought life to some of the world’s most iconic superheroes. On Monday, Lee died at the age of 95.
Lee was often referred to as the Grandfather of the modern comic book and made apperances in many places, including Savannah.
“He came to Savannah not too long ago,” remembers John Croley. Croley owns Planet Fun, a store with an exstensive selection of comics. “He went to the army base he did a big signing. completely for free just because he loved it and he loved being who he was and he never changed his look. He always had those big glasses and the mustache. just his signiture look.”
Stan Lee also recieved the lifetime Achievement award from Scad film festival in 2012.
