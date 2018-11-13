Savannah considering estimated $2.8-million restoration effort inside City Hall

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - City of Savannah leaders are looking at ways to restore city hall because the 112-year old building has never been updated.
About a decade ago, the outside of the building received some much needed restoration work. Now, the city is looking to give the inside the TLC that it needs.
After more than a century of use, signs of wear and tear from the floor to the ceiling are definitely showing.
During the last council work session, city staff members detailed what it will take to make sure history is preserved.
Some of those include educational opportunities for maintenance and staff to make sure surfaces are being cleaned in a way that keeps current materials intact, as well as conducting annual building inspections.
As for the work being done, a recent study of the condition of City Hall's interior recommended restoring the lobby, rotundas, stairwell, hallways, Council Chamber and windows.
That, along with mechanical and electrical upgrades and a few other items, brings the estimated price tag to around $2.8 million.
The city manager recommended placing the restoration effort on the next SPLOST referendum for voters to consider, and staff said grants could also cover a portion of the cost.
“We really don’t know where, how we’re going to fund it yet," said Luciana Spracher, the city’s research library and municipal archives director. "We just know this is a very serious need we have. We know City Hall is important. We know this is something we are going to have to do, to invest for the future of this building. And we have a path forward, no we just have to figure out how to do it.”
Council did decide to move ahead with forming a preservation committee, a group of people who are going to look at ways to best preserve what is inside the city hall until that restoration work can be done.
