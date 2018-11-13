Study links climate change to potential decrease in beer supply

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A recent study says global warming could be threatening your beer. Researchers find hotter temperatures are hurting barley harvests— a main ingredient for beer.
The owner of one Savannah brewery says don't go running to the stores just yet.
A group of researchers recently published a study in the UK journal called “Nature Plants.” The study states, overtime, climate change could significantly impact barley production meaning less beer and higher prices.
Service Brewing CEO Kevin Ryan says barley, hops, yeast, and water are the main ingredients for beer. Ryan says his brewery gets their ingredients from the Northwest United States and that part of the country is having a successful harvest.
In the four years that Ryan has been operating Service Brewing, he says he's only seen the price of hops going up, not the price of barley.
He believes the idea of the study was to just get people's attention on climate change.
Again, the study states extreme heat affecting barley production won't be seen for several years.
"We need to be cognizant of the impacts our daily trends our having on the climate, so how do we get people's attention to get people to think about it more? Threatening people's beer is a good way to get people's attention,” Ryan said.
He believes farmers will continue to look at warming and cooling trends to adjust their crops and growing methods.
You'll remember it was just last year that breweries were first allowed to directly sell their beer in Georgia.
A new Georgia law ended part of the ban on direct sales from brewer to consumer. Before this, brewers could only offer small beer samples, and that was after a tour. This meant that people looking to buy a local brewery’s beer had to go through a wholesaler.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.