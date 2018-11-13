10-year-old Ellabell girl dead after ATV crash

BULLOCH CO, GA (WTOC) - A 10-year-old girl from Ellabell is dead after crashing an ATV (All Terrain Vehicle) on Sunday in a private drveway off of Onley Station Drive.
The young girl was driving the ATV down a driveway when she attempted to turn around, causing the vehicle to land on top of her. Another young passenger escaped with only minor scrapes.
The girl was taken to the Effingham County Hospital, but died as a result of her injuries sustained in the crash.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating, but no charges will be pressed.
