If you want to check the status of your provisional ballot and see if it was counted, please click on the link below.
Check your provisional ballot status -> http://sos.ga.gov/index.php/elections/check_your_provisional_ballot_status_for_november_6_2018_election
ATLANTA (AP) — After two federal court rulings and a flurry of legal filings over a 24-hour period, uncertainty still hangs over Georgia's midterm elections, including the still undecided race for governor.
Unofficial results in one of the nation's hottest midterm contests give Republican Brian Kemp a slim majority. But Democrat Stacey Abrams maintains that enough uncounted absentee, mail-in and provisional ballots remain to force a Dec. 4 runoff and keep alive her bid to become the first black woman in American history to be elected governor of a state.
In the week since voters went to the polls, arguments over certain provisional and absentee ballots have been presented at a dizzying pace before several different judges in federal court.
