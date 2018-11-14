Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Low pressure will move out of the Gulf of Mexico tonight and travel along the Georgia/South Carolina coast through Thursday. High pressure builds in Friday through Sunday. A dry cold front moves through Sunday night with highs pressure returning most of next week. Tonight will be cloudy with scattered showers especially after midnight. Thursday starts chilly 42-58, and with a good chance for rain through 10am. Mostly cloudy Thursday afternoon with highs 52-61. Clearing Thursday night with daybreak temps in the mid to upper 30s. Friday will be mainly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Chilly again Saturday with morning temps in the upper 30s and afternoon temps near 70. The tropics remains all quiet.