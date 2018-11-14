Former Springfield, GA attorney charged with violation of oath, accused of requesting sexual favors

SPRINGFIELD, GA (WTOC) - Former prosecuting attorney for the City of Springfield, Todd Orlando Pearson, has been charged with violation of oath by public official.
The indictment claims Pearson violated his oath as prosecuting attorney of the municipal court by requesting sexual acts from a woman in exchange for reducing and dismissing her traffic tickets around Feb. 23, 2017.
The case is being tried in Chatham County, but the prosecution is being handled by state agency, Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia.
