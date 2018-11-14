Georgia Southern University receives $5 million from Greg Parker

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - The single largest financial donation from a single individual was given to Georgia Southern University on Tuesday.
GSU announced that Greg Parker, the man behind Parker Convenience stores, gifted the university $5 million.
The university’s business school will now be known as the Parker College of Business. We got the chance to sit down with Greg Parker to discuss the announcement.
“We want to have a really profound relationship with the business college and we want to create a conduit of opportunity - not only from Parker’s to the university - but have a conduit of talent from the university back," Parker said.
Parker also says they are going to spend a lot of time with experiential learning, a lot of people are going to be interns with them, and they will be doing a capstone project every year with the university.
