Hometown Hero: Erik Smart

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - There are many different stories of heroism, and they don’t all end happily.
It was more than a reunion at Groves High School as friends, family, and former teammates remembered and honored Erik Smart for who he was and what his life meant. He meant something to all of them.
“Amazing athlete. spectacular father,” said Monica Johnson, Erik Smart’s cousin.
“Great guy, great teammate. More than that, great friend,” said Alvin Brown, Smart’s high school teammate.
“He was loved by many, so we definitely all came together in his honor,” said Roshida Edwards, Smart’s friend.
A three-sport star at Groves and a combat veteran, Smart was on a fishing trip with his youngest son in October when a rip current pulled the seven-year old into the water.
“As a member of the Navy, Erik dived into duty and tried to jump in and save his son, but unfortunately, he was unable to fight the current and both tragically were lost."
At 35, Smart died as he had lived - in service to others. This WTOC Hometown Hero was celebrated at his Alma Mater Saturday when they retired his football and basketball numbers in a touching morning of love, laughter, and memories.
“He was a joy to be around. He loved everybody and got along with everybody, so we definitely wanted to keep that memory and keep it alive.”
“We can all spread ourselves thin, but his heart was big enough for everybody.”
Smart’s legacy is big enough that it will not be forgotten.
“We’re going to do something every year called Erik Day here at the school, and I will be organizing that with his family and friends, so every year we’re going to honor him.”
Saturday’s memorial came on what would have been Erik Smart’s 36th birthday.
