In-person absentee voting underway for Hilton Head mayor runoff

HILTON HEAD, SC (WTOC) - The race for Hilton Head Island mayor will be decided in a runoff.
It's between John McCann and Kim Likins. Both got about a third of the vote in the crowded field.
The race will be decided next Tuesday, Nov. 20.
But if you can't make it out on Tuesday, in-person absentee voting starts Wednesday, Nov. 14.
The election offices in Beaufort and Bluffton will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
They'll be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Monday.
Remember, the state does not allow no-excuses early voting. But someone who is working, will be out of town, or is physically unable to go to the polls can qualify for an absentee ballot.
All precincts on Tuesday, Nov. 20 will be the same place you voted on Nov. 6.
