Jutanugarn looks to close out huge 2018 with CME Globe

"I want to play well, I want to hit this shot good because I care about other people, what they're going to be thinking about me," Jutanugarn said. "But then I have to come back to myself and know that other people's expectation is not my expectation. I have to know what is my expectation, because I expect to have a good commitment with every shot. I expect myself to have fun, enjoy, and feel free on the course."