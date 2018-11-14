5K to honor and celebrate life of fallen Savannah firefighter

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A 5K Run and Walk will honor the life of a local hero this weekend on Hutchinson Island.
The #HonorMark 5K will celebrate the legacy Mark Hummeldorf left behind. Hummeldorf - a Marine, firefighter, paramedic. runner, and Crossfitter - was killed in a tragic car crash in November last year.
Hummeldorf left behind his young son, Chase, and wife, Angie, who was expecting at the time of the crash. She has since given birth to their daughter, Emerson.
“We feel now is the time to honor and remember Mark,” good friend, fellow firefighter and race organizer, Tyler Carlson, said in a release. “This family-friendly event is planned to help lift Angie and her children up as we come to the anniversary of Mark’s tragic death.”
Saturday’s race is supported by the Savannah Firefighters Union, Service Brewing, and Fleet Feet.
Registration closes Wednesday night. Click here for information on how to sign up.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.