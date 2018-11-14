The Latest: Southeast Asian-centered trade pact delayed

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang smiles as he glances at ASEAN leaders after delivering his statement at the ASEAN Plus China Summit in the ongoing 33rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 in Singapore. China's premier sought Tuesday to reassure its neighbors that Beijing will push ahead with reforms needed to support growth across the region and also keep the peace in contested waters in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez) (Bullit Marquez)