New Early Learning Center will serve more young SCCPSS students

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Parents with children in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System will get the opportunity to learn more about plans for the new Early Learning Center.
The center is in the works and will replace the current East Broad Street K-8 School. The change will affect current students at East Broad, as well as students at Andrea B. Williams, Shuman Elementary, and Hubert Middle schools. It will serve hundreds of pre-school and Kindergarten students getting them ready for elementary school.
“So we’ll start really early in Pre-K and K, so when they get ready for 1st Grade, they’ll have those basic instructional skills to be successful," said Dr. Vallerie Cave, Executive Director, K-8 Schools, SCCPSS.
Parents wanting to learn more about the Early Learning Center are invited to attend one of two meetings Wednesday night. The first one begins at 6 p.m. for elementary parents. The second one will be at 7 p.m. for middle school parents. Both meetings will be held at AB Williams Elementary School on Wheaton Street.
