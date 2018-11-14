Nominate active duty service member to fly home for holidays

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Seven active duty E1-E6 service members will be chosen to fly home either to or from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport to spend the holidays with their families.
This will be made possible by “Home for the Holidays," presented by the airport in partnership with the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce, iHeartMedia Savannah, and WTOC.
To nominate your service member or yourself, submit your story in at least 300 words, telling why you or your service member should come home for the holidays. Entries will be accepted through Sunday, Nov. 25. There are to ways you can enter.
- You can enter online here
- You can mail your entry to Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport
Seven winners will be selected to receive one free round-trip ticket to or from the airport, Beaufort, or Golden Isles area. Travel must be made between Dec. 1, 2018, and Jan. 31, 2019. Service members must be eligible for leave between these dates.
Winners will be chosen by a committee and will be announced on participating iHeartMedia stations and WTOC no later than Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. For more information, click here.
