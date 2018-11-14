Over dozen arrested during protests at Georgia Capitol

ATLANTA, GA (WTOC) - Georgia lawmakers kicked off a special session Tuesday to approve emergency funding for the hurricane-ravaged portions of the state.
Hundreds of protesters met those lawmakers, demanding the state count all votes. The session, called by Governor Nathan Deal, aimed to provide emergency funding to state agencies and local governments following Hurricane Michael, as well as reconsidering a tax break on jet fuel.
Dozens of people filled the rotunda on the second floor of the Georgia State Capitol, just as the lawmakers were scheduled to start a special session. Some of the protesters started chanting, ‘No justice, no peace.’
Senator Lester Jackson was at the “count every vote” rally at the state capitol. He tells us Democratic State Senator Nikema Williams, along with 15 other people, were arrested.
“I was not yelling. I was not chanting. I stood peacefully along with my constituents because they wanted their voices to be heard, and now I’m being arrested," Williams said.
Williams was led from the State House with wrists zip-tied behind her back. Capitol police ordered demonstrators to get out of the statehouse rotunda. She says she was being arrested because she didn’t leave.
“Because I did not disperse. I did not leave the floor. The legislator is in a special session. The Senate convened this morning at 10 a.m. I’ve been here since 9 a.m," she said.
However. she was not the only member of the General Assembly who was seen participating in the demonstration.
Senator Lester Jackson from Savannah was also there. We spoke with him on the phone Tuesday night, and he tells us the protest was all about fairness.
“There is a process going on that we feel is important that we should stand up and protest the process because every vote has not yet been counted, and they are trying to ratify an election and we’re trying to say, 'you know what, let’s hold off. Let’s wait a minute and count every vote," Senator Jackson said.
Jackson says Senator Williams has been released from the Fulton County Jail. She sent this statement out about what happened.
“I showed up at the Capitol today for a special session to take care of the citizens of Georgia. I saw I had constituents protesting for their voices to be heard. There are countless Georgians who cast their ballots and still don’t feel like their voices are heard.”
She went on to say….
“I’m incredibly proud and will continue to stand with the citizens of Georgia to demand that their votes be counted.”
There is no word on what charges the people arrested will face. We will continue to keep you updated.
