Poland: Prominent US cinematographer charged for aggression

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 27, 2011 file photo Black Swan cinematographer Matthew Libatique arrives before the 83rd Academy Awards, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Polish officials say an Oscar-nominated American cinematographer Matthew Libatique, has attacked paramedics and police who were called because he was drunk it was reported on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Libatique, 50, was nominated for an Oscar for his work on the 2010 film “Black Swan,” directed by Darren Afonofsky, and was the cinematographer for this year’s “A Star is Born,” directed by Bradley Cooper and co-starring Lady Gaga.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) (Chris Pizzello)