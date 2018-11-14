Ronald McDonald House holds Impact Awards

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Ronald McDonald House hosted the charity’s Community Impact Awards Tuesday night.
It was a chance for the organization to say thank you to its volunteers.
Among those who recieved an award was WTOC. Vice President and General Manager Larry Silbermann accepted the George Flanagan Hero award on behalf of WTOC.
This award honors a child and family advocate who has made a great contribution to improving the quality of life for children in the Coastal Empire.
The executive director of the Ronald McDonald House says all the volunteers are a big help.
“A big heart. You’re talking about people that go beyond their day to day lives, both in time and commitment, being away from loved ones and they do that to take care of total strangers. They’re not doing it for a specific person. They’re doing it for every single child that we’re taking care of, and to me, it doesn’t get more special than that," Bill Sorochak said.
Sorochak says they awarded 80 volunteers., and that’s just a fraction of them all.
