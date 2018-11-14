Savannah career criminal sentenced in multi-state drug conspiracy

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A Savannah man with an extensive felony record will spend more than 15 years in prison for his part in a cross-country drug-trafficking conspiracy.
U.S. District Court Judge William T. Moore Jr. sentenced 44-year-old Keith Jamal Brigham, aka “Block,” to 188 months in federal prison after he plead guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and marijuana, according to U.S. Attorney, Bobby Christine.
The Department of Justice says Brigham has six previous felony narcotics-related convictions in state court. His latest sentence is in federal court, and there is no parole in the federal system. His sentence will be served consecutive to a sentence for violating state parole. When he is released from prison, he will be on federal supervised release for four years.
Officials say Brigham was part of a coast-to-coast drug trafficking organization that spanned from California to Savannah. They say marijuana sales were used to finance cocaine purchases, with cash proceeds hidden in candy machines and shipped to hubs in Atlanta and California. Co-conspirators in those areas shipped pounds of marijuana and kilograms of cocaine to Savannah via U.S. mail and in vehicles with hidden compartments.
While he was on state parole for a previous drug conviction, Brigham served as a major cocaine dealer in Savannah for the drug trafficking organization. He was in contact with several others, including Karteau Jenkins, who is alleged to be the main source of supply of cocaine for the organization. Jenkins is alleged to have coordinated with Eugene “Poncho” Allen, who is said to be a ringleader, despite currently serving a life sentence for murder.
In 2017, a federal grand jury charged 20 defendants with drug trafficking offenses related to this investigation. Most of them have plead guilty. During the investigation, agents seized eight firearms, more than 200 pounds of marijuana, multiple kilograms of cocaine, and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash.
The investigation was conducted by the FBI, CNT, Savannah Police, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office, and the U.S. Marshals Service.
