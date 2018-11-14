SCCPSS holding info sessions on changes coming to East Broad K-8

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Many of the students at East Broad Street K-8 School will be moving to other schools next year. It’s to make room for the hundreds of preschool and kindergarten students who will soon be using the school as an early learning center.
Currently, East Broad K-8 educates kindergarten through eighth grade students. But next year, the school will only see Pre-K and kindergarten students.
Schools like Hubert Middle, Shuman Elementary, and AB Williams Elementary will see more students next year because the students moving out of East Broad K-8 will be assigned to these other schools.
Next school year, Shuman and AB Williams will both oversee first through fifth grades. Hubert Middle will continue to host sixth through eighth grades.
The new Early Learning Center taking over East Broad will serve hundreds of preschool and kindergarten students in the county, primarily on the east side. School officials say it’s all about getting them ready for elementary school.
Those who would like to learn more about the new early learning center can attend one of two informational sessions that SCCPSS will be offering on Wednesday, Nov. 14.
Parents of elementary scholars are invited to attend the session at 6 p.m., and parents of middle school scholars are invited to come out at 7 p.m. Both sessions will be held at Andrea B. Williams Elementary School located at 1150 Wheaton Street in Savannah. These info sessions are open to everyone.
