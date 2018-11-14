Students in Statesboro use classroom skills to prepare Thanksgiving meal

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - A Thanksgiving meal might be a challenge for some - an ordeal for others - but for a class at Langston Chapel Middle School, it’s a milestone.
The students in Tricia Black’s class settled in for a meal they’d planned for weeks. The teacher took her self-contained class to the grocery store last week to buy ingredients and practice their math skills.
“You want your students to understand that they’ll use their academics in everyday life, but they don’t realize that sometimes,” Black said.
“It was a lot of work. We had to get a buggy and put lots of stuff into it,” said student, Ahmere Brown.
Wednesday marked the big day, and teams prepared each dish, still using classroom skills.
“And then we had to crack three eggs and stuff. We had a do a whole lot of math in it,” said student, Malayen Fields.
Adults did the cooking, but students set the tables and welcomed guests like Sheriff Noel Brown and DARE officer, Jimmy Billings. When it came time to eat, students proudly pointed out their dishes to show off their hard work.
WTOC: “How big of an accomplishment is this meal to them?”
Black: “Oh, wow, it’s really big. For them to be able to do this, it’s major for them.”
Black hopes they carry the lessons and the memories of the meal with them for a long time.
