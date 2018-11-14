Tybee PD searching for missing 91-year-old woman

TYBEE ISLAND, GA (WTOC) - The Tybee Island Police Department is looking for a missing 91-year-old female.
Officials say Juanita Gambrel left her residence in the 1700 block of Butler Avenue Wednesday morning at 5:45 a.m. on foot and no contact has been made with her since.
It’s believed Gambrel may be wearing the same vest with a flannel shirt and blue jeans as pictured.
If you have any information regarding Gambrel’s whereabouts, please contact the Tybee Island Police Department at 912-786-5600.
