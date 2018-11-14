Winter-Like Weather Has Returned!

Chilly weather has returned to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry!
Under an overcast sky, temperatures are in the 50s this morning; near 50° well inland and near 60° at the coast. This morning’s wind as adding to the chill. It feels like it’s in the 40s! Grab a jacket before leaving the house.
Clouds stick around, and the chance of rain increases, through our Wednesday. Temperatures are forecast to remain nearly steady through the afternoon As showers increase late this afternoon and evening, temperatures may cool a few degrees as rain begins to fall.
A wet evening and overnight is forecast. We’ll see widespread light, to moderate, steady rain with embedded downpours through early Thursday morning. Plan on a damp Thursday morning drive to work.
The forecast dries out later Thursday morning, into the afternoon. Eventually, the sky clears out as well. A clear sky may not return until after sunset Thursday in our coastal areas.
Gardeners – A patchy, inland, frost is possible Friday morning. Even western portions of the Savannah Metro may dip into the upper 30s, under a mostly cleat sky.
Seasonably chilly, sunny weather sticks around through most of the weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter