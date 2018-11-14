‘Wreaths Across America’ to honor fallen heroes

GLENNVILLE, GA (WTOC) - The Georgia Commissioner of Veterans Service is reminding veterans and their families there is still time to show their gratitude for our military service members with a wreath this holiday season.
Every December, Georgia’s veteran memorial cemeteries in Milledgeville and Glennville participate in 'Wreaths Across America," laying wreaths at the headstones of Georgia’s fallen sons and daughters.
The live wreaths, made of balsam fur, are placed at the headstones of each veteran buried at the cemetery.
Both of Georgia’s Veterans Memorial Cemeteries host a public program before the wreath laying beings to remember the service and sacrifices of our veterans.
Volunteers are encouraged to attend the public ceremony and remain to help place wreaths on graves. The ceremonies will be held at 12 p.m. on Dec. 15 at both cemeteries.
