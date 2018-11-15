Area student-athletes sign to play at next level

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Wednesday was 2018′s National Signing Day for all sports besides football and basketball.
Several athletes in the Coastal Empire and Low Country made their college choices official by signing on the dotted line.
CALVARY DAY
Bastia Peragine- Volleyball- Stonehill College
Madison Sprosty- Volleyball- Shorter
Maddy Thomas- Softball- Brewton-Parker
FREDERICA
Jada Scott-Basketball- Cincinnati
Jadyn Scott- Basketball- Cincinnati
GEORGIA PREMIER ACADEMY
Daniel Espino- Baseball- LSU
Dylan Ross- Baseball- Eastern Kentucky
Andrew Washington- Baseball- South Florida
HILTON HEAD CHRISTIAN
Daniel Azallion- Golf- Virginia Tech
Lukas O’Grady- Soccer- USC Upstate
J.D. Patterson- Golf- Navy
HILTON HEAD ISLAND
Kevin Geist- Swimming- Villanova
Davis Molloy- Basketball- Huntingdon College
Jake Rader- Lacrosse- Lander
SAVANNAH COUNTRY DAY
Madeline Wynn- Volleyball- Davidson
SAVANNAH CHRISTIAN
Jarrett Brown- Baseball- Georgia Southern
SOUTH EFFINGHAM
Kastin Belogorska- Softball- Liberty
Cheyenne Miller- Softball- Georgia State
ReAnn McCloy- Softball- Truett-McConnell
RICHMOND HILL
Jaxson Douglas- Basketball- Wingate
Jalen Murray- Cross Country- Alabama
WAYNE COUNTY
Brice Miller- Baseball- Augusta
Gant Starling- Baseball- The Citadeal
