Area student-athletes sign to play at next level

Standout athletes put pen to paper Wednesday

Savannah Christian baseball standout Jarrett Brown signs with Georgia Southern.
By Jake Wallace | November 15, 2018 at 12:50 AM EST - Updated November 15 at 12:50 AM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Wednesday was 2018′s National Signing Day for all sports besides football and basketball.

Several athletes in the Coastal Empire and Low Country made their college choices official by signing on the dotted line.

CALVARY DAY

Bastia Peragine- Volleyball- Stonehill College

Madison Sprosty- Volleyball- Shorter

Maddy Thomas- Softball- Brewton-Parker

FREDERICA

Jada Scott-Basketball- Cincinnati

Jadyn Scott- Basketball- Cincinnati

GEORGIA PREMIER ACADEMY

Daniel Espino- Baseball- LSU

Dylan Ross- Baseball- Eastern Kentucky

Andrew Washington- Baseball- South Florida

HILTON HEAD CHRISTIAN

Daniel Azallion- Golf- Virginia Tech

Lukas O’Grady- Soccer- USC Upstate

J.D. Patterson- Golf- Navy

HILTON HEAD ISLAND

Kevin Geist- Swimming- Villanova

Davis Molloy- Basketball- Huntingdon College

Jake Rader- Lacrosse- Lander

SAVANNAH COUNTRY DAY

Madeline Wynn- Volleyball- Davidson

SAVANNAH CHRISTIAN

Jarrett Brown- Baseball- Georgia Southern

SOUTH EFFINGHAM

Kastin Belogorska- Softball- Liberty

Cheyenne Miller- Softball- Georgia State

ReAnn McCloy- Softball- Truett-McConnell

RICHMOND HILL

Jaxson Douglas- Basketball- Wingate

Jalen Murray- Cross Country- Alabama

WAYNE COUNTY

Brice Miller- Baseball- Augusta

Gant Starling- Baseball- The Citadeal

