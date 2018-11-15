City of Savannah to host second Food Truck Rodeo this Saturday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - If you’re looking for lunch plans this weekend, you can enjoy hamburgers, sushi, pizza and much more all in one place on Saturday.
The City of Savannah is hosting another Food Truck Rodeo on Saturday from 11 a-m until 7 p-m. The Chow Down Downtown will be taking place in Emmet Park on East Bay Street.
The following food trucks will be participating:
- Ben & Jerry’s
- Platinum Pizza
- Dark Shark
- Big Cheese
- King of Pops
- Kona Ice
- Sweet Spice
- Chazito’s Latin Cuisine
- 520 Wings
- Yoshi Kitchen
- Savannah Square Pop
- Bojangles
- The Backyard Grill
- C-Port Grubuzzz
