City of Savannah reaches agreement for downtown holiday decorations

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - There is no grinch in sight for the 2018 Savannah Christmas decorations.
The city has come to an agreement with the Chamber of Commerce to use an already existing fee to take care of the holiday decoration price tag.
At the annual budget retreat Thursday, you didn’t see holiday decorations in the budget. That’s because it’s off of the city’s plate for good. The Chamber of Commerce will now take the reigns for decorating for the holidays.
There’s already a hotel room fee that charges $1 per night at downtown hotels. It brings in about $1.5 million each year. It pays for things like the ferry and the DOT system.
Two weeks ago, City Council approved a new agreement that would allocate $136,000 to go to holiday decorations. The city is happy the funds are allocated and is passing the torch and the tree to the Chamber.
“2018 is covered and so are the downtown squares with the Neighborhood Association, so we should look good and sharp and have a great Christmas,” said Savannah Mayor, Eddie DeLoach.
With the responsibility comes taking care of the large Christmas tree on Broughton. The city says they paid $50,000 dollars a year just for the upkeep of that tree.
