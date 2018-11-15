City of Savannah seeks public input on downtown tour limit proposal

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A group of downtown Savannah residents are hoping to stop tours from coming by their homes after a certain time.
Right now, the city of Savannah is considering a pilot program to test whether to allow tours in certain residential areas after 10 p.m.
According to the Downtown Neighborhood Association of Savannah, the city came up with the idea to look at cutting off tours after a certain time in specific parts of town. Although they did not come up with the idea, DNA’s vice president says they do support it.
This initiative would not impact the trolley and carriage tours that run throughout the day, but rather the late-night ghost tours and pub crawls that stop at different squares, bars, and other parts of town.
DNA says these large groups are often found gathering in the squares and street corners. They say these tours often lead to noise complaints and garbage left around area homes, resulting in the consideration of the pilot program.
The proposed pilot areas the city is currently looking at are Lincoln and President streets, and the area between Monterey Square and Calhoun Square. If this proposal were to pass, tours would not be allowed in these areas between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. the next morning.
The Downtown Neighborhood Association says if city council decides to go forward with this initiative, they hope they’ll expand the area.
"We think you don't need two pilot areas. We would like to see it throughout the entire downtown residential area. The tours can be restricted after 10 p.m. into the commercial areas only. We're not going to affect the business, we don't want to impact the tourists," said David McDonald, VP, Downtown Neighborhood Association.
The City of Savannah is looking for the public’s feedback on the proposed pilot program. There will be a public meeting held Thursday, Nov. 15 at the Savannah Civic Center. It will begin at 6 p.m.
If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can fill out a comment survey online by clicking here.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.