Conductor stepping down from Savannah Philharmonic after 10 years

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - After 10 years of overseeing concerts and helping orchestral growth in Savannah - Maestro Peter Shannon is stepping down as Artistic Director and Conductor of the Savannah Philharmonic Orchestra.
Shannon will remain in his current position as conductor through the end of his celebratory 10th season.
The search for Shannon’s replacement is currently being planned, and a search committee comprised of board members, musicians and patrons will be formed.
