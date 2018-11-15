Damp Thursday Morning Commute

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Light showers continue this morning making for a damp morning commute with temperatures in the lower 50s along the coast and mid 40s inland. Showers will continue for most of us until sunrise, but will clear from the south to the north throughout the morning. A few lingering showers will still be around at noon with temperatures still near 50 degrees.
Afternoon highs only make it to the mid 50s as we dry out into the evening with only a slight rain chance. The skies will clear this evening as cooler air moves in. If you have evening plans, you’ll need a jacket to keep warm with temperatures falling back to the 40s shortly after sunset.
The coolest morning out of the next week arrives Friday morning with lows in the mid 30s inland to upper 30s along the coast. If you have sensitive plants, don’t forget to cover them or bring them inside! Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny and dry with highs near 60 degrees.
This weekend looks gorgeous with lows near 40 on Saturday morning, upper 40s Sunday morning and highs in the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.
Our dry weather pattern continues into the upcoming work week with highs in the upper 60s.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
