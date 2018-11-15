Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 11-15-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -High pressure builds in through Saturday. A weak cold front moves through Sunday night. High pressure returns for most of next week. Tonight our kids will clear quickly after sunset as our coldest air of the season arrives. There is a FREEZE WARNING in effect for inland counties as temps will fall to near 32. Coastal temps will drop to near 40. Friday will be sunny and cool with highs near 60. Friday night will be clear and cold with lows 36-41. Saturday will be sunny and warmer with highs near 70. Sunday starts out with temps in the mid to upper 40s and warns to near 70. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a very slight chance for a coastal shower. The tropics are all quiet.