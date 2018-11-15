Eagles must bring “The Juice” to Coastal

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Around the Georgia Southern locker room, one word is thrown around to describe the Eagles' energy.
Juice.
“We bring the juice,” says senior center Curtis Rainey.
For the Eagles, the juice is the energy and intensity that has helped them to a 7-3 season so far. Unfortunately, Southern’s last three games away from Paulson Stadium haven’t been very juicy.
The Eagles won two of their last three road games, but slow starts and sluggish energy plagued them in all three. It finally came back to bite Southern in a loss to ULM in which the Warhawks led 20-0 early in the second quarter.
The team says another slow start Saturday against Coastal Carolina just won’t be acceptable.
“We’ve got to be driven from the inside to get that energy going,” head coach Chad Lunsford says. “We have to create our own momentum.”
“We have to go in with our minds right to bring our own energy, bring our own juice,” says junior nose tackle Ty Phillips.
So how does one bring their own juice?
If you listen to the Eagles, many of them will tell you it starts with the squeeze. On a football team, no one does that better than the big men on the line.
“That’s where it starts because nothing moves without us," says Rainey. "If we bring the intensity, it’s going to follow to the running backs, wide receivers, defense, special teams, everybody.”
With a ten win season still at play for the blue and white, there’s a lot for this team to play for. But it won’t happen with a loss to the Chanticleers.
That’s why the Eagles say they’ll be ready Saturday with all the juice they can muster.
“We have to get back to starting fast and imposing our will basically," Rainey says. "That’s what we plan to do Saturday.”
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.